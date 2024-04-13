Record stat-line may be the most Draymond Green thing in Warriors' history
The Golden State Warriors may have suffered a disappointing 114-109 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the game did produce another record-breaking performance from veteran Draymond Green.
After an extraordinary 5-of-5 three-point shooting display in the first-half of Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Green couldn't have been any less aggressive looking for his shot against the Pelicans.
Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green became the first player in NBA history to record a double-double without a shot attempt
Green didn't take a single field-goal attempt on Friday, nor did he get to the free-throw line. According to Statmuse, it's the first time any player in history has done that while also recording at least 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
While it may have been a record performance, the Warriors' five-point defeat did re-open the question of whether they need Green to be more aggressive looking for his own scoring. Asked in the post-game, head coach Steve Kerr claimed he doesn't care whether the 34-year-old shoots or not given the other elements he brings to the table.
"I don't care if Draymond shoots or doesn't shoot. He does everything else. He was incredible tonight. His defense was so good, his competitiveness -- I thought our guys in the second-half, the way they fought, was amazing to watch."- Steve Kerr
Green's defense was a highlight for the majority of the night. Pelicans' star Zion Williamson got going late to finish with 26 points, but it came on 11-of-26 shooting which was well down on his usual 57.4% shooting on the season.
The Golden State offense was a little Stephen Curry-reliant, as has often been the case at stages this season. With Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combining to shoot 11-of-33 from the floor, some supplementary scoring from Green may have been helpful in a game that may ultimately cost the Warriors the Western Conference's eighth-seed ahead of the Play-In Tournament.
Regardless, if there was anyone that was ever going to create this type of history, it was sure to be Green who's built a Hall-of-Fame legacy based on almost everything but focusing on scoring the ball himself.