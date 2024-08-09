Reported asking price for forward pair should rule out Warriors as trade destination
Following their failed pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen earlier the offseason, attention has now turned to what smaller, but still impactful deals the Golden State Warriors could make in the coming months.
As the trade market landscape pivots from an All-Star calibre player like Markkanen, their could now be increased discussions on high-end role players from rebuilding teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers.
The reported asking price for Cameron Johnson and Kyle Kuzma should rule the Golden State Warriors out from being a trade destination
Nets forward Cam Johnson and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma could each be of interest to the Warriors, particularly given their need for more scoring and shooting in a front court currently bereft of spacing threats.
The financial aspect already makes things difficult, with the pair each making in excess of $23 million next season. Golden State would likely have to give up Andrew Wiggins in a trade for either, making the value questionable from the outset.
What makes a deal more unlikely is the apparent current asking price from the Nets and Wizards, with Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reporting on Thursday that both teams are asking for at least two first-round picks in return.
Despite Siegel reporting that the Warriors have held conversations on Johnson, that asking price should immediately take the franchise out of calculations as a trade destination. Both players would be helpful for Golden State, particularly Kuzma who's shown elements of on-ball creation while averaging over 21 points in each of the past two seasons.
Yet neither are likely to be the difference in delivering the Warriors back towards the top of the Western Conference. Therefore giving up even one first-round pick would only compromise the franchise's hopes of landing another All-Star level talent later down the track.
Johnson and Kuzma could be perfect for teams as third or fourth scoring options, but at this stage Golden State are still exploring who their consistent second option is next to Stephen Curry. Until they find that via another trade, or Jonathan Kuminga develops into that once the season rolls around, these are not the type of deals the Warriors should be making.