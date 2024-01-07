Return timeline set for Golden State Warriors' forward after suspension ends
By Rohan Borges
The NBA has officially reinstated Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green after a 12-game suspension. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green had been undergoing counseling for several weeks while holding progress meetings with both the league and Warriors' brass.
Per NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars, "Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players."
Green was initially hit with an indefinite suspension after the Warriors' tilt against the Phoenix Suns on December 12th, when Green struck Suns' big man Jusuf Nurkic in the head while embellishing marginal contact, attempting to sell a foul.
The 33-year-old had already received a five-game suspension earlier in the season for choking Timberwolves' center Rudy Gobert during a separate altercation.
The league's decision to suspend Green indefinitely took into account his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," as 18 career ejections and 3 suspensions within the last calendar year seemed to suggest a much more delicate, personal issue that required Green's utmost attention.
Upon reinstatement, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green will need "approximately a week" to ramp up for a return to action, meaning the veteran forward is likely to rejoin the lineup during the Warriors' annual Midwest trip, against either the Chicago Bulls or Milwaukee Bucks.
There remains significant question marks over the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup and rotation ahead of Draymond Green's imminent return
With Green set to make his return in the coming days, Steve Kerr and his rotational adjustments will be under an even greater microscope, as there are set to be a few players jockeying for playing time at the forward and center positions.
Historically a model of hard work and consistency, Kevon Looney seems to have taken a step back this season, as his effort on the glass has wavered, while his lateral movement is nowhere near the level we've come to expect of him. With Looney struggling, Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis has carved out a nice role for himself, doubling Looney's minutes over the past few games and even starting on a couple of occasions.
Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins appear to be competing for minutes on a nightly basis, with neither player able to gain enough trust to stay on the court for sustained periods.
Coach Kerr faces the daunting task of navigating these complex situations while juggling a diverse set of personalities as he seeks to pinpoint an optimal rotation. With the February 8th trade deadline looming, the eyes of the entire NBA will be fixed on the Warriors who are widely expected to be one of the bigger buyers in the league.
The Warriors will continue their five-game homestand on Sunday as they host the Toronto Raptors.