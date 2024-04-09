Rising Eastern Conference playoff team continues to be linked to Warriors' free agent
After a rough start to the season, Golden State Warriors' veteran Klay Thompson has provided a timely reminder of his capability as the 34-year-old prepares to hit free agency this offseason.
Thompson and the Warriors have been unable to agree on a contract extension, with the sharpshooter reportedly having turned down a two-year, $48 million deal prior to the season.
The Orlando Magic continue to be floated as a suitor for Klay Thompson should he consider a departure from the Golden State Warriors
Thompson's disappointing season extended to a move to the bench just prior to the All-Star break, but he's since returned to the starting lineup amid a fruitful month for the five-time All-Star.
Thompson has averaged 20.2 points on 46.1% shooting from the floor and 40.3% from three-point range over the last 15 games, proving he's still one of the league's best and most dangerous shooters.
As such, there will no shortage of suitors should Thompson explore a move away from Golden State, as was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania back in February.
One teams that continues to be linked to Thompson is the Orlando Magic, with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reporting on Monday that there's no secret to the franchise's interest in the four-time champion.
"One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay a ton of money next summer."- Tim Kawakami
NBA Insider Marc Stein first linked the Magic to Thompson in late February, stating that it's "gaining traction" before concluding that Thompson was likely to find common ground in re-signing with the Warriors.
Thompson joined long-time teammate Draymond Green on the latest episode of his podcast, revealing that he wants to re-sign with the Warriors but that he also needs to prioritize his mental health.
Now 13 years into his career, Thompson could be looking at his last significant contract this offseason. He signed a five-year, $189.9 million deal with Golden State the last time he was a free agent in 2019.
Even if he has no desire to leave, Thompson and his management could, at the very least, use the Magic as leverage to push the Warriors into stumping up a bigger contract than what's been previously offered.