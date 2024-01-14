"He's worn out" - Rising pressure on Warriors' superstar proven in glaring statistic
After 25-straight appearances and having played 36 of his team's 38 games overall, Stephen Curry earned a well deserved rest for the Golden State Warriors' meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
With many of his veteran teammates either struggling with form or absent due to suspension, the 35-year-old has had to take on even greater responsibility for a Warrior team battling just to make the Play-In Tournament this season.
Stephen Curry's recent three-point percentage proves the pressure is starting to take a physical toll on the Golden State Warriors' superstar
Curry started the season in a blaze of glory, recording 30+ points in six of his first 11 games including 41 and 42-point outings in Sacramento and New Orleans. But with Golden State's form deteriorating over recent weeks, so too has the individual form of the two-time MVP.
The franchise star responded from a lacklustre first three-quarters to have 15 fourth-quarter points in the Warriors' 140-131 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Speaking before the Warriors' loss to the Bucks, head coach Steve Kerr outlined Curry's exhaustion as the reason behind his resting on the second night of a back-to-back.
"He's just wiped out right now. He's been basically healthy all year. We've been relying on him heavily...a lot of games. He's worn out so he needs the night off. "- Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry
After a scorching hot start to the season, Curry's three-point shooting has particularly struggled over recent times. The nine-time All-Star has made just 35 of his last 108 three-pointers -- a measly 32.4% well below the impeccable standard usually upheld by the greatest shooter of all-time.
Curry has also shot less than 39% from the floor in his last 10 games, subsequently causing him to average just 22.6 points per game in the same period. He had 36 points against the Orlando Magic on January 2 and 30 against the Denver Nuggets two days later, but has otherwise struggled with four games of 18 points or less.
Golden State put up a strong effort minus Curry, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II on Saturday, with career-high scoring games from Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski pushing the Bucks all the way until the final minutes.
With an 18-21 record and still stuck at 12th in the Western Conference, the Warriors will be hoping Curry's one-game rest will be enough for him to return to his best starting in Memphis on Monday.