Rival's reported valuation of All-Star forward rules out Warriors' dream trade
If you're compiling a list of near-perfect trade targets for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen needs to feature somewhere near the top.
Markkanen's combination of age, contract and on-court playing style makes him a dream target, yet it's also that combination that's likely to leave him as just that -- a dream the Warriors won't nearly be able to afford despite their ambition.
The Golden State Warriors won't be trading for Lauri Markkanen this offseason, at least not according to a report on the forward's value
Despite persistent speculation that Markkanen could be obtainable from the Jazz, one thing has always been clear -- Danny Ainge is going to ask for the world from any rival team that wants their hands on his 2023 All-Star.
Saying that is one thing, but how it may look in reality is even more startling. That's just what The Athletic's James L Edwards has outlined in a recent mailbag question about the Detroit Pistons hopes of adding Markkanen this offseason.
"...Here is probably what it would take to get Markkanen to the Pistons: Cunningham, the 2024 first-round pick, a future first-round pick, Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey. I legitimately think it would take all of that to get it done, based on how I’ve heard Utah is valuing its 27-year-old All-Star. And, yeah, Detroit wouldn’t and shouldn’t do this. At all. "- James L. Edwards III
It's actually difficult to find a comparative trade package from the Warriors. It would include all four of their young players -- Jonathan Kuminga, Moses, Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, plus multiple first round picks. Even then, none of Golden State's young players compare anywhere near the value of Cunningham, a former first overall pick who many would suggest holds similar or greater value to Markkanen.
This is another hint that Utah's valuation of their Finnish forward practically rules out the Warriors from trading for him in the coming months. Some have suggested Golden State could even get Markkanen without giving up their most prized asset in Kuminga, an idea that Ainge and the Jazz would simply laugh at.
It appears Utah's price is more akin to a multi-time All-Star, bona fide top 10 NBA player in the middle of their prime. So, in other words, they have no interest in trading Markkanen to the Warriors or elsewhere.