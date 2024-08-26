Rival's reported trade/free agency aspirations are even more fanciful than Warriors
There's no issue with reaching for the top -- that's how success is reached from small beginnings. The Golden State Warriors are a perfect example, having won four titles in the past decade after going 40 years without one.
But aspiring for the top also brings expectation, and subsequent disappointment if that isn't met. From an NBA roster building standpoint, that's what the Warriors have felt over the past six or seven months after failed trade pursuits of LeBron James, Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein earlier this month, Golden State still believe themselves in position to make a major trade within the next 12 months. Fans may find that difficult to believe given the most recent history, but it's at least realistic given the franchise has retained its core of young talent and still holds the majority of future picks. What's less realistic is the Los Angeles Lakers reported plans to try and lure one of the league's biggest superstars to the City of Angels.
The Golden State Warriors hopes of trading for another star are realistic, but the Los Angeles Lakers aspirations to land Luka Doncic are less so
On a recent episode of The Mismatch podcast, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported on the Lakers wish to have Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as their franchise superstar post LeBron James.
“I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future," O'Connor said. “We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals, Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out."
While things can certainly change over the next few seasons, there's few players in the league more stable at their organization than Doncic is in Dallas. He's the franchise star for a team that just made the playoffs, and is under contract for at least another three years.
Perhaps the Lakers believe their franchise history shows they can lure the best players to Los Angeles, but right now that would be bordering on arrogance given they too, like the Warriors, have missed out on big-name targets in recent times. They even tried to bring Klay Thompson to Los Angeles in free agency, only for the veteran sharpshooter to choose Doncic and the Mavericks instead.
The Warriors and Lakers are in similar situations right now -- both average, Play-In Tournament teams propped up by an all-time great player. Can either team shift the narrative by making a decisive move? Los Angeles probably won't if they're going to pin their hopes on a fanciful target like Doncic.