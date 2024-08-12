Rockets center again floated as potential Warriors trade candidate
Following their inability to land Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, there's little doubt the Golden State Warriors could still do with a similar-type three-point shooting threat in the front court.
While they won't be getting anyone near Markkanen's calibre, the Warriors could still target alternative options as part of "smaller-scale deals" they'll be exploring over the next two months, per The Athletic last week.
Houston Rockets center Jock Landale has again been proposed as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors
One player who could be worth some interest is Houston Rockets big man Jock Landale, as initially proposed here last week. A Kevon Looney-for Landale swap has now been suggested again, this time from the Rockets angle in a recent article by Kade Kimble of Sports Illustrated.
"Landale could be a buy-low center and swapping Looney might do the trick, as Houston would get a third option at the center position with more championship experience on the squad," Kimble wrote.
Landale had a very impressive Olympic campaign, with the Australian averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals across four games before his team was knocked out by Serbia in the quarter-finals.
The 28-year-old could be a gettable option for Golden State given he's behind rising star Alperun Sengun in Houston, along with presumably Steven Adams who is expected to return from injury next season.
Landale averaged 13.6 minutes across 56 games with the Rockets last season, posting 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 51.5% from the floor. The former Spur has yet to become a consistent spacing threat at the NBA level, but has shown enough with Australia and professionally in Europe to suggest that could become the case.
The Warriors current power forward-center options consist of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kyle Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Looney, none of whom are known for their three-point shooting.
The franchise did draft seven-foot center Quinten Post with the 52nd overall pick in June's NBA Draft, but are yet to sign the 24-year-old following a fifth-year Collegiate season where he shot 43.1% from beyond the arc.