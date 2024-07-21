Rookie makes first start but Warriors eliminated despite 30-piece from Kevin Knox II
The Golden State Warriors Summer League in Las Vegas has come to an end, losing 102-99 in agonising fashion to the Miami Heat in the Semifinals on Sunday.
Entering on a seven-game winning-streak dating back to the start of the California Classic, the Warriors led for much of the final three periods thanks to a 15-0 run in the first-half. However, the Heat posted 37 points in the final 10 minutes, outscoring Golden State by eight in the final period to claim a three-point victory.
Yuri Collins had given the Warriors a 96-95 lead with less than a minute remaining, but back-to-back turnovers cruelled their chances of heading to the championship game. Golden State produced 15 turnovers for the game, seven more than their opposition in a defining contrast between the two teams.
Kevin Knox II fuelled the Warriors run in the first-half, scoring 15 points to give his team a 47-45 lead at the main interval. The lead ballooned to double-digits in the third-quarter, but Miami turned the momentum before exploding offensively in the fourth.
Even then it was Knox who threatened to stifle the Heat's comeback effort, continuing to pour it on with a combination of catch-and-shoot threes and strong drives to the rim. The former ninth overall pick finished with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 5-of-10 from three-point range, while also adding 11 rebounds and two blocks in just over 30 minutes.
Pat Spencer had another 14 points and seven assists on 6-of-11 shooting, yet would rue a couple of plays in the final minute. One of the most exciting aspects from Summer League, Daeqwon Plowden, chose a bad time to have his worst game of the campaign, failing to record a field-goal to finish with five points and eight rebounds on 0-of-7 shooting.
It was a mixed bag from Quinten Post who made his first start with Golden State after an impressive performance in his debut on Friday. The seven-foot big man didn't attempt a shot in the first-half, but scored 10 points in eight second-half minutes including a pair of dunks.
Post's final sequence saw him airball a three-point attempt then give up an and-1 jumpshot to first-round pick Kel'el Ware. The 52nd overall pick showed enough to suggest there's something to work with moving forward, finishing with two rebounds and two assists to go with his 10 points in 15 minutes.
The Warriors' three-point shooting ultimately deserted them when it mattered most, finishing just 8-of-23 from beyond the arc as the Heat secured their spot to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship game on Monday.