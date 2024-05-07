Rookie of the Year voting gives strong hint to All-Rookie honors for Warriors' guard
Golden State Warriors' guard Brandin Podziemski has finished fifth in the NBA's Rookie of the Year, with French Phenom Victor Wembanyama taking out the award in a landslide.
As reported by the NBA on Monday, the San Antonio Spurs big man, who's also in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, was the unanimous winner in receiving all 99 first-placed votes from the media panel.
Rookie of the Year voting gives a strong hint towards Golden State Warriors' guard Brandin Podziemski earning All-Rookie First Team honors
Wembanyama received 495 votes, while as expected, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren was a runaway for second, finishing with 295 points and all but one of the second-placed votes.
Brandon Miller got the remaining second-place vote and 83 third-place votes, with Jaime Jacquez Jr. (10), Podziemski (4) and Dereck Lively III (1) rounding out the six rookies who received votes.
Attention now turns to the All-NBA Rookie honors, with debate having already raged on whether Podziemski will make the First Team or whether he'll have to settle for the Second-Team. The Rookie of the Year voting would suggest the 21-year-old should be on the First Team, but that wasn't the opinion of Bleacher Report's Dan Favale in predictions last month.
Favale had Thunder guard Cason Wallace as the fifth starter on the First Team alongside Wembanyama, Holmgren, Miller and Jacquez. Oklahoma City's rise to the Western Conference's first-seed will udoubtedly help Wallace's case, but that's not to say he had a greater impact on winning than Podziemski did.
The 19th overall pick had the second best net rating of any rookie to play at least 15 games this season, sitting only behind Holmgren. He also ranked third in total rebounds, fourth in assists and eighth in scoring, while his 38.5% from three-point range was second among rookies with at least 150 attempts from beyond the arc.
Podziemski may not be the only Warrior to earn All-NBA rookie honors, with big man Trayce Jackson-Davis in line for the Second Team after averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks during his first year.