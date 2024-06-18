Shifting direction key to potential Warriors trade for All-Defensive guard
The Golden State Warriors won't be the only team looking to exit the doldrums of the Play-In Tournament next season, with the Chicago Bulls also a team to watch after missing the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.
The middling, rather uninspiring state of the Bulls means there'll be speculation on a number of their key players this offseason, including an All-Defensive guard who will likely remain on the radar of the Warriors among others.
The Golden State Warriors chances of trading for Alex Caruso will rely on the Chicago Bulls shifting their direction this offseason
Golden State's interest in Alex Caruso is no secret, having reportedly been in discussions with Chicago about acquiring the 30-year-old prior to February's mid-season trade deadline. Now, in a recent report on Caruso's future, CHGO Sports' Will Gottlieb specifically identified the Warriors again as a team who had made a strong offer.
With Caruso entering the final season of an incredibly team-friendly four-year, $37 million contract, the Warriors could be interested in reconvening on a potential deal this summer. However, that's almost entirely subject to the Bulls willingness, with a push from ownership to remain competitive behind their decision to retain Caruso according to Gottlieb.
"It may also mean the Bulls continue to be reluctant to move Caruso as long as their mandate to remain competitive still applies. It’s unclear whether that is still the case."- Will Gottlieb
Gottlieb also reported that one previous offer had included what resulted as a top 10 pick in this year's draft, providing an indication of what it may take to draw Caruso out of Chicago. Golden State are eligible to trade two of their future picks, along with pick swaps and a number of valuable young players led by Jonathan Kuminga.
It's highly unlikely that the Warriors would include Kuminga in a deal for Caruso, but perhaps a combination of Moses Moody and picks could interest the Bulls should they enter a rebuild. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently proposed that Golden State move Andrew Wiggins, the 52nd pick and a top four protected 2026 first-round pick for Caruso and center Nikola Vucevic.
While adding Caruso certainly makes a lot of sense for the Warriors this offseason, their number one priority should be trying to acquire another All-Star calibre player given the apparent gulf between them and the top tier of contenders in the Western Conference.