Shocking disrespect gives Warriors star ultimate motivation for next season
In his incredible ascension to one of the league's greatest ever players, there's no secret that Golden State Warriors' superstar uses his detractors as a major source of motivation.
In an episode of his 'Rogue Bogues' podcast in 2021, former Golden State center Andrew Bogut even revealed that Curry would respond from a bad first half by jumping on social media to find the haters before going back out to respond in the second half.
If Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wanted any more motivation, he may have just got it in the form of recent player rankings
With the Warriors having failed to make the playoffs for just the third time in the past 12 years, Curry shouldn't need any extra external motivation heading into his 16th NBA season. But if he does need that outside noise to help fire him up even more, the two-time MVP already has it just days after this season.
Curry is on the decline, at least according to Hoops Hype's Frank Urbina who, in a recent ranking of the league's top 100 players from this season, pushed the 36-year-old down to 16th from his preseason ranking of fourth.
"Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had a nice season individually, putting up a 26/5/4 stat line while shooting nearly 41 percent from three, but Golden State missed the playoffs and struggled all season to string together consistent wins."- Frank Urbina
That's a fair summary -- Curry probably deserves to hampered by his lack of team success this season, and even his biggest fans would find it difficult for him to remain in the top five. However, ranking 16th still feels incredibly low, particularly when you take into account those above him.
Rudy Gobert places a spot above him...really? Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Maxey are 13th and 14th respectively, while Domantas Sabonis ranks 11th despite the Sacramento Kings also having missed the playoffs. Jalen Brunson ranks 10 spots ahead in sixth, though that may be less egregious if it's based purely on this year's results.
Curry went into the season fourth -- made the most threes in the league, was on an All-NBA Team and won Clutch Player of the Year -- yet found a way to drop to 16th in these rankings. Make it make sense.
Curry remains seventh in The Ringer's updated player rankings, which feels like a far more appropriate reading on his stature. Warrior fans will be hoping their superstar can use it as another source of motivation, in turn helping to lift the franchise back to the playoffs next season.