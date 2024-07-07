Shocking trade proposal sees Warriors take major gamble on former No. 1 overall pick
With the departures of veterans Klay Thompson and Chris Paul this offseason, the Golden State Warriors have not only got under the NBA's dreaded second tax apron, but have maneuvered themselves below the first apron as well.
The Warriors have rid themselves of the exorbitant contracts Thompson and Paul were on last season, while previously working themselves out of the Jordan Poole contract last June. Now, there's really only one deal on the roster that appears an expensive overpay -- that of Andrew Wiggins.
Andrew Wiggins' contract looks poor right now, but could the Golden State Warriors be that desperate to move his remaining three years?
The 2022 All-Star has three years and nearly $85 million remaining on his contract, which based on last season's form -- a career-worst year -- looks like incredibly poor value. Wiggins remains a key piece to Golden State given his place as the team's primary perimeter defender, and yet the three years left on his deal is sure to provide angst.
The Warriors are aggressively shopping Wiggins according to The Ringer's Logan Murdock last month, but it remains to be seen how desperate the franchise is to rid themselves of the remaining of his contract.
If Golden State truly want to get out of the deal, would they consider moving the 29-year-old for one of NBA history's all-time worst contracts? That's exactly what Stephen Noh of The Sporting News recently proposed, suggesting the Warriors could trade Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody for Brooklyn Nets' guard Ben Simmons.
The former number one overall pick has played just 57 total games in the past three seasons, having dealt with back injuries alongside his refusal to play for the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Simmons was one of the league's most exciting young players after having made three All-Star appearances in his first five seasons. Since then it's been all down hill, with his five-year, $177.2 million deal seen as one of the worst contracts in recent memory.
The contract is finally coming into its final season, giving the Nets some opportunity to potentially trade Simmons should another team want to move off long-term money. Would the Warriors fit that mould with Wiggins' contract?
"Simmons would allow the Warriors to get off that bad money earlier. He and Draymond Green could also form a fearsome defensive duo if he could get his health right. The offensive fit would be messy, but nobody would be scoring on those two. "- Stephen Noh
The Australian has twice made the All-Defensive First Team and was runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. If healthy he could be very helpful on that end, while his ball-handling and playmaking skills may fill the void of a backup point guard behind Stephen Curry. The problem is you can't trust Simmons to be healthy, and a team with playoff aspirations should subsequently want no part of it despite being an expiring contract.
The Warriors should be able to get off Wiggins' deal in another less drastic move should they wish. If they can't, you'd still prefer them take the risk of the Canadian returning to reasonable form rather than resorting to undertaking the Simmons experience for a season.