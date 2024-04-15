Should fans be concerned after odd performance from Golden State Warriors' forward?
Jonathan Kuminga returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, but it was hardly the synonymous performance fans have come to expect from the athletic third-year forward.
After a breakout season in which he's developed into one of the league's most improved players, Kuminga's final few weeks have been plagued by a couple of injury concerns ahead of the Play-In Tournament.
Should Golden State Warriors' fans be concerned with Jonathan Kuminga's performance against the Utah Jazz on Sunday?
Kuminga missed six games with a knee issue before returning in a bench role for three-straight games over the past 10 days. However, the 21-year-old was then absent from Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a pelvic contusion.
While he was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Kuminga suited up in a starting role in place of the resting Draymond Green. It was a bizarre performance from the former seventh overall pick -- not a totally poor one necessarily, but certainly one that became a talking point from the otherwise pointless contest.
His offense -- specifically his scoring -- has been the biggest part of his game, yet Kuminga only took four field-goal attempts in more than 23 minutes during a game where Golden State were without Stephen Curry.
Kuminga instead took on a playmaking role, dishing out a career-high seven assists without recording a single turnover. Regardless of that positive, the sight of zero points and zero rebounds was rather odd given what he's produced this season.
Head coach Steve Kerr even gave Kuminga some fourth-quarter minutes as the only rotation piece amid an end of the bench unit, potentially signalling the desire for him to regain some confidence following his injury concerns.
But was Kuminga's lack of scoring aggression a sign that he's not over his most recent issue? That was certainly the speculation on social media after Kerr had described Kuminga as "in a lot of pain" following the incident in Portland earlier last week.
Concern for Kuminga's status could be exacerbated given his importance to Tuesday's first Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings. Interior defense may be considered the Kings' biggest weakness, meaning Kuminga's near-unstoppable nature when attacking the rim is going to be key in the Warriors' chances of moving on to face the loser of the New Orleans Pelicans matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.