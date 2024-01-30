Sixers vs. Warriors NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Bet on Golden State)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Philadelphia 76ers-Golden State Warriors matchup in the NBA on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a run to turn their season around, but the team has not had the success at home that we’ve come accustomed to, going 12-13 at Chase Center this season.
Golden State will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and Philly could be down reigning league MVP Joel Embiid in this game.
Embiid missed Monday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a knee issue, and it’s hard to see him being ready for the next day, especially since he also missed the team’s game on Saturday against Denver.
Tyrese Maxey has also missed Philly’s last two games, leading to the Warriors being favored in this matchup – likely until there is more clarity on Philly’s injury report.
How should we bet on this matchup?
First, let’s examine the latest odds before getting to my best bet:
Sixers vs. Warriors odds, spread and total
Sixers vs. Warriors how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to watch (TV): TNT
- Sixers record: 29-16
- Warriors record: 19-24
Sixers vs. Warriors injury reports
Sixers injury report
- Not submitted yet
Joel Embiid was ruled out with a knee injury on Monday night. He has missed the team’s last two games, and he certainly could be in jeopardy for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Warriors injury report
- Moses Moody – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Gary Payton II – out
Sixers vs. Warriors key players to watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Kelly Oubre Jr.: The Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey last night, and it’s possible that’s the case again on Tuesday. Oubre stepped up to lead the team in scoring on Monday night in Portland, scoring 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting. He could have a major offensive role even if Maxey suits up.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry: Are the Warriors wasting a season of Curry’s prime? Golden State is one of the worst teams in the West right now, but Curry is still averaging 27.3 points per game and shooting 40.3 percent from 3. He had a season-high 46 in the team’s last game – a loss in double overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sixers vs. Warriors prediction and pick
This matchup is going to come down to Embiid’s status, but I doubt the Sixers big man suits up in this game.
Embiid reportedly was having a hard time jumping ahead of Saturday’s game, which has led to him sitting out two straight.
The Sixers are a nightmare without Embiid, going just 3-9 straight up and getting blown out by a bad Portland team last night.
While Golden State is just 6-13 against the spread as a home favorite, this could be a get-right spot against a shorthanded Philly team.
The Sixers are just 3-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season and the team is 4-4 ATS as a road dog. If bettors want to simply use Golden State as ML piece in a parlay, I don’t mind that either.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.