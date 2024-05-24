Skilled forward could hit Warriors radar after major update on trade availability
The list of potential Golden State Warriors' trade targets may have grown on Thursday, with a report stating that Washington Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma will hit the trade market again this offseason.
After signing a new four-year, $90 million deal with the Wizards last offseason, Kuzma quickly became available before the mid-season trade deadline amid the team's enormous struggles.
Trading for Washington Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma could fill the void of more shooting and scoring in the Golden State Warriors' front court
While Washington chose to hold onto Kuzma for the remainder of the season, trade talks on the 28-year-old are likely to ramp up again in the coming months according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
"Kyle Kuzma will be another advanced wing player on the trade market, although Washington’s asking price for the veteran scorer prior to February’s trade deadline was too rich for most rival teams."- Jake Fischer
The former Laker averaged a career-high 22.2 points and 4.2 assists in 32.6 minutes per game this season, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 33.6% from three-point range. Kuzma makes $23.5 million next season, meaning the Warriors would almost assuredly need to use the contracts of Chris Paul or Andrew Wiggins, plus additional young players and/or draft assets.
The 6'9" forward would fit the bill of adding more shooting in the Warrior front court, though his career three-point percentage sits at less than 34% on nearly six attempts per game. He has taken on a heavy offensive burden with Washington over the past couple of seasons, with the hope that his shooting splits would see a jump thanks to a better shot diet.
Kuzma is also a good rebounder and while not a great defender, is big enough not to be exploited like some others on that end. The price will obviously be the determining factor, with Golden State unlikely to want to give up multiple first-round picks, nor would they be putting an asset like Jonathan Kuminga on the table for someone who's not quite an All-Star level player.
Kuzma is a nice player who would certainly make the Warriors better, but he certainly shouldn't be at the top of the offseason wish list as the franchise seeks a greater talent who can help push them back towards the top of the Western Conference.
The Warriors and Wizards have been recent trade partners after last year's deal that saw Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and a protected first-round pick head to Washington for Chris Paul and the draft rights to Trayce Jackson-Davis.