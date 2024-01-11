Stephen Curry all but assures roster changes coming to the Golden State Warriors
The state of the Golden State Warriors went from bad to worse at home on Wednesday night, sinking to their biggest defeat of the season in a 141-105 loss to the conference rival New Orleans Pelicans.
The Warriors trailed by 41 at one point in the fourth-quarter, leaving franchise superstar Stephen Curry a dejected figure on the bench after the 35-year-old finished his night early with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting.
Stephen Curry has all but assured change is coming to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the February 8 trade deadline
Wednesday's loss was the last of five in a seven-game home-stand that was supposed to provide impetus to the Golden State season. Instead, the team's in as bad a situation as any in recent memory, leading to rising pressure and growing speculation ahead of next month's trade deadline.
Speaking after the game, Curry seemed to suggest that change was coming to the franchise with the loss to the Pelicans pushing the Warriors to a 17-20 record and 12th in the Western Conference.
"We have a standard that's pretty evident that if things stay the same, that's the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result."
The increasing speculation may be impacting Golden State more than what otherwise thought. Is there any coincidence that their worst period of the season is coming at a time where the future of many at the franchise is currently under scrutiny?
Either way Curry has implored his teammates not to be distracted by the noise, believing it's simply part and parcel for any NBA team in the weeks before the trade deadline.
"That stuff works itself out and you can't allow yourself to be distracted by that. Whether you're at the top of the standings or the bottom, there's always rumors swirling, there's always conversations."- Stephen Curry
As one of the very few players whose future is set in stone, Curry has no excuse for his recent sub-standard form. The two-time MVP has scored 18 points or less in four of his last eight games, having scored less than 18 in just three of his first 27 games this season.