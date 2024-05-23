Stephen Curry defies age and Warriors' struggle to earn another huge career accolade
Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry has been honored for another outstanding season, having been named to the All-NBA Third Team announced on Wednesday.
Curry continued to be a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Warriors, with the two-time MVP averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists while again shooting north of 40% from three-point range.
Stephen Curry defied age and the Golden State Warriors' struggles this season to earn a 10th All-NBA selection in his decorated career
At 36, Curry is the second-oldest player to be named to an All-NBA team this season, with 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James also on the Third Team. It's James' 20th All-NBA selection, while he simultaneously becomes the oldest player in history to receive the accolade.
This is Curry's 10th All-NBA selection, having now earned the selection in every year since 2014 aside from 2020 where he was limited to just five games due to a broken hand. This is his second Third Team selection after 2018, while he's made the First and Second Team each on four occasions.
The Warriors ended the season strongly with a 27-12 record over their final 39 games, yet still failed to make the playoffs after being eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. Curry and Sacramento Kings' center Domantas Sabonis were the only two players to defy their team's playoff absence in being named to an All-NBA Team.
Curry, Devin Booker and Tyrese Haliburton were selected in a three-guard Third Team. Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards were both rewarded for leading their team to a top three seed by being named to the Second Team, while top three MVP candidates Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were unsurprisingly given the guard spots in the First Team.
Curry was also named to his 10th All-Star Game this season, while he became just the second winner of the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award after leading the league in clutch scoring during the regular season.