Stephen Curry's greatest trait continues to shine despite Warriors offseason failures
Most would regard three-point shooting as the most obvious attribute in Stephen Curry's arsenal, but it's the 36-year-old's personality, and in particular his unselfishness, that may trump all else.
It's what has allowed Curry to have so much success. He's a driven competitor who manages to balance that with playing in a manner that allows teammates to thrive. No example more so than when the then back-to-back MVP openly embraced Kevin Durant in 2016, and in some ways took a step back from targeting personal accolades for the betterment of the team.
Stephen Curry's unselfishness and team-first mindset continues to shine despite the Golden State Warriors failed trade pursuits this offseason
Even heading towards the final stages of his career, Curry seemingly remains patient in regard to the team's roster building, rather than force the front office into something that prioritizes his timeline over all else. Many fans wouldn't blame Curry for doing that, particularly if the Warriors aren't willingly maximizing whatever's left of their greatest ever player.
But while Curry has publicly reiterated his desire to win on more than one occasion this offseason, NBA insider Marc Stein outlined on Sunday that"there has been no suggestion to date that the absence of a clear-cut No. 2 scoring option on the roster is likely to lead to imminent frustration."
You can make the argument that Golden State are a better team as a result of their ins-and-outs this offseason, but that doesn't change the fact that they failed to land either Paul George or Lauri Markkanen after strong interest in the pair.
Perhaps that interest is enough to keep Curry content at the moment, knowing that the front office is at least trying to make moves. Regardless of whether that's the case or not, the 10x All-Star won't step too deep into the front office discussions.
According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews last week, Curry and veteran teammate Draymond Green don't want to be final decision-makers, with one source stating that "Steph has said, 'Look, I do not want to be making those decisions. It puts me in a different spot than all of my teammates'"
That final line may perfectly illustrate and sum up Curry's unselfishness. In a league where superstars can often wield so much power over the destiny of a franchise and their teammates, Curry doesn't want to personally elevate himself among others in the locker room.
That's a special trait to have, but more importantly it's one the Warriors can't take advantage of by thinking that Curry will be satisfied seeing out his days on a team struggling to simply make the playoffs.