Stephen Curry curiously omits young teammate in further proof of Warriors trade plans
The much-maligned two-timeline plan is still effectively in place for the Golden State Warriors, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green leading the veteran core alongside a quartet of young players headlining the future.
However, perhaps it's more of a trio rather than a quartet? As the Warriors continue to balance the future with their immediate win-now aims, a recent comment from Curry has seemingly made that more obvious.
Stephen Curry has omitted Moses Moody during an interview in which he referenced the Golden State Warriors young talent
During an in-depth feature published on Wednesday by Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Curry was asked about whether he needs to see some roster improvement and specifically about the need for a second scorer.
During his response, the 36-year-old 2x MVP mentioned Golden State's young talent but seemingly omitted young wing and 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody.
"I always say I want to win and I understand how hard it’s to win in this league. What we look like, I don’t know. It’s hard to envision all the change that’s happened. I know we have some talent that’s ready to blossom with JK, BP, Trayce."- Stephen Curry
Curry's comments come in the midst of trade speculation as the Warriors continue to pursue Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that Utah want Podziemski as part of any deal in return, but that Golden State's current offer consists of Moody and a haul of future draft assets.
After being taken with the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody's playing time and opportunity with the Warriors has been limited and inconsistent, often much to the frustration of fans who believe he's got a long career ahead. Yet the chances of that happening in Golden State appear to be dwindling, with the 22-year-old also extension eligible this offseason.
Since the emergence of Podziemski and Jackson-Davis as rookies last season, the Warriors young core has often been viewed as a quartet of those two, Kuminga and Moody. Even if Curry's comment was a throwaway line without too much thought, it's a telling one nonetheless which in combination with the trade speculation, suggests Moody doesn't fit the same category as the other three.