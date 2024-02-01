Stephen Curry's popularity continues to soar despite Golden State Warriors' struggles
Stephen Curry has become synonymous with the Golden State Warriors across a decorated 15-year career, but his popularity among fans evidently relies little on the franchise's on-court success.
In a season plagued by a lack of requisite support for Curry, the Warriors have struggled to a 20-24 record and 12th place in the Western Conference. The two-time MVP continues to dominate from an individual perspective though, and he remains one of the faces of the league as a result.
NBA jersey sales show Stephen Curry's popularity continues to soar despite on-court issues for the Golden State Warriors
The NBA's official X (Twitter) account posted a list of the top 15 jersey sales on NBAStore.com from the first half of the season, with Curry coming out on top ahead of Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum and Los Angeles Lakers' legend LeBron James.
Curry and James have been widely acknowledged as the two faces of the league over the last decade, but the jersey sale figures suggest the NBA may be ushering in a new superstar to take the mantle.
San Antonio Spurs' rookie Victor Wembanyama ranks fourth in jersey sales, with the French phenom sitting above two-time MVP Giannis Antetekounmpo, Slovenian star Luka Doncic, and Phoenix Suns' duo Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Wembanyama may still have to bide his time given the 39-year-old James and 35-year-old Curry show few signs of slowing down. The two all-time greats went head-to-head on Saturday night, combining for 82 points in the Lakers' 145-144 double overtime victory.
If the jersey sales weren't enough proof that it remains Curry and James' league, then viewership from Saturday's game just might. The Warriors-Lakers meeting drew an average of 3,968,000 viewers, the most for any regular season game in four years excluding Christmas Day games.
While the Warriors' struggles may not be impacting Curry's jersey sales, it may be for his teammates with the likes of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green unable to make the top 15 as in years past.
Curry backed up his 46 points against the Lakers with another 37 on an efficient 12-of-17 shooting in a 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.