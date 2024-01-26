Stephen Curry snubbed in expected career-first for Golden State Warriors' superstar
Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry has missed out on a starting spot in the 2024 All-Star Game, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic preferred as the starting backcourt in the Western Conference.
The two-time MVP has been a starting guard in the West for nine of the past 10 years -- the only time he missed out was in 2020 where Curry was limited to just five games for the season after a broken hand required surgery.
Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry is likely to come off the bench in an All-Star Game for the first time in his decorated career.
Aside from Curry's enormous popularity, the numbers would suggest that Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander are more than worthy choices. Both are MVP candidates having led their teams to the first and eighth-seed in the Western Conference respectively, while the Warriors remain 12th with a 19-22 record.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 34.4 minutes, shooting a ridiculous 54.6% from the floor while also leading the NBA in steals at 2.3 per game.
Doncic's numbers are just as insane, with the Slovenian star having put up 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. The backcourt duo are joined by Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic as All-Star starters in the West.
Despite his form wavering a little in recent times, Curry is still expected to be named an All-Star when the reserves are named on February 1. Should that eventuate, it would signal the first time the 35-year-old comes off the bench in an All-Star Game.
Curry is averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season, still shooting over 40% from beyond the arc and once again leading the league in three-point makes and free-throw percentage.
The four-time NBA champion will almost assuredly be the only Warrior to participate in the All-Star Game, with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins unable to rediscover their previous All-Star level form and Draymond Green missing significant time through suspension.
Curry's long-time rival, Damian Lillard, proved the most controversial selection as an All-Star starter, having won a spot in the Eastern Conference alongside Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetekounmpo and Joel Embiid.