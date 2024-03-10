Stephen Curry's status still undetermined for pivotal pair of Warriors' matchups
The Golden State Warriors have provided an update on franchise superstar Stephen Curry after the two-time MVP injured his ankle late in Thursday's loss against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center.
The prognosis on Curry has been much more positive than initially feared when he limped off the floor with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth-quarter.
Stephen Curry's status remains undetermined for two pivotal matchups for the Golden State Warriors on the road next week
The Warriors announced on Saturday that Curry's MRI had revealed no structural damage, but that he would miss both games against the San Antonio Spurs before being re-evaluated on Tuesday.
Curry's injury was compounded by the close-fought 125-122 loss to the Bulls on Thursday, while a Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs completely outplayed the Warriors in an upset 126-113 victory at Chase Center on Saturday.
Urgency on Golden State's season is now at boiling point, with that only sure to intensify ahead of two vitally important matchups on the road next week.
That's not to downplay the importance of Monday's second meeting with the Spurs -- a challenge that will likely only get tougher if Wembanyama returns. Yet we've now reached a point where the Warriors need other results to start going their way, meaning the stakes in games against rivals close in the standings are drastically heightened.
Golden State first visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the first of three meetings between the teams over the Warriors' last 18 games. Having been on the doorstep of overtaking the Mavericks in the eight-seed after Wednesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State are now 2.5 games back in 10th.
Between the two teams is the Los Angeles Lakers who've benefit in retaking ninth in the conference after the Warriors' latest two losses. Golden State will visit Crypto.com Arena on Saturday in another game sure to be pivotal in the final standings.
Needless to say the Warriors will want a fit Curry back for those games. They'll probably enter both as outsiders even with the 35-year-old back in the lineup, with the task nigh on impossible should he remain out. Even if Curry's prognosis is good based on initial fears, his recovery is still the most important factor in Golden State's hopes for the remainder of the season.