Stephen Curry and Warriors could be pushed off NBA's center stage by young superstar
As four-time champions across the pass decade, the Golden State Warriors stature as one of the NBA's elite teams has so often seen them involved in the league's marquee matchups.
In the nine seasons since they won their long-awaited championship in 2015, the Warriors have been involved in all but one of the NBA's opening night games. The 2019-20 season was the only year in which the franchise wasn't scheduled to play, having not appeared in their season opener until two days later against the L.A. Clippers.
The Golden State Warriors constant place on the NBA's opening night schedule may be in serious jeopardy ahead of next season
After missing the playoffs and finishing 10th in the Western Conference last season, Golden State are no longer a guarantee for the marquee matchups when the schedule is officially released later in the month.
While it may still be a couple of weeks until confirmation, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the possibility that a conference rival could burst onto the opening night slate scheduled for late October.
"I'm already hearing that Minnesota — thanks to The Ant (Edwards) Effect — is in strong consideration to play in the second game on Opening Night on TNT on Oct. 22 and feature on the five-game Christmas Day slate as well," Stein wrote on his Substack on Sunday.
The Timberwolves involvement on the opening night schedule would leave only one spot available for another Western Conference team, assuming that the NBA champion Boston Celtics open the season against an Eastern Conference rival.
Could the Warriors be the team that faces the Timberwolves? That would be considered unlikely, with the Dallas Mavericks or Denver Nuggets likely to be far greater prospects after intense playoff battles against Minnesota last season.
Golden State should be a far greater chance of retaining their spot on the Christmas Day slate, though perhaps their place off the NBA's center stage could be considered a good thing after they lost both opening night and Christmas Day games in 2023.
Minnesota's Edwards-led surge into the marquee matchups could be a further showcase of the league's changing generation, particularly if Stephen Curry and the Warriors are joined on the sidelines by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers when the season gets underway.