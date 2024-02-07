Steve Kerr lays out trade deadline expectations for Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr doesn't anticipate his team making any moves ahead of the trade deadline, with a growing sentiment that the franchise will look to improve from within.
As they've continued to stumble through the 2023-24 season, there was an expectation the Warriors would be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. Yet on the back of renewed optimism over recent weeks, it now appears a trade is less likely than likely.
Steve Kerr claims there is no desperation for the Golden State Warriors to make a move before the NBA trade deadline
Draymond Green's return has brought life back to Golden State, as has the recent form of third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors rank top 10 in both offense and defense since Green returned to the lineup on January 15 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Kuminga has helped alleviate the need for a secondary scorer next to Stephen Curry, with the pair having been the league's top scoring duo over the last 10 games. The 21-year-old has averaged 24.9 points and 6.7 rebounds on 58.3% shooting during that span.
The Warriors are 4-3 in their past seven games, but their record should have been a lot better. Their three losses included two one-point defeats against the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers (the second coming after double overtime), and another one in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks.
They've done it all while pushing to the edges of their rotation, with Chris Paul and Gary Payton II having missed extended time through injury. Moses Moody only just returned against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday after a nine-game absence, while Andrew Wiggins is currently dealing with a foot/ankle issue.
The Warriors still hold hope that once fully healthy and given Kuminga's rise to stardom, they have enough on the current roster to still make a run into the postseason. Kerr has maintained that sentiment in recent times, concluding that he doesn't "anticipate anything happening."
"I don't anticipate anything happening...I can tell you there's been no desperation on our part. There's plenty of conversations, but zero desperation."- Steve Kerr
The conversations Kerr alludes to is likely to be largely centered around Wiggins, with Yahoo Sports' Jake Fisher reporting on Tuesday that the 2022 All-Star "is the Warrior who’s generated the most significant trade chatter around the league."
Fisher reports that the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks retain interest in trading for Wiggins, though it's difficult to see how a trade would play out with either team unless the Warriors are hellbent on moving on from the Canadian's contract.