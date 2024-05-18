Steve Kerr makes major admission on future with Golden State Warriors
Following some speculation on his future with the franchise earlier in the season, Steve Kerr ultimately re-signed with the Golden State Warriors on an historic two-year contract in February.
Kerr's $35 million deal over the next two seasons will make him the highest paid coach per annum in league history, a just reward for the immense success he's brought to the Warriors over the past decade.
Steve Kerr claims his departure from the Golden State Warriors, whenever that may be, will be an amicable parting of ways
Much has been made of Golden State's fading dynasty and the idea of a last dance, but the franchise appears keen to ride it out with their main core, including Kerr as head coach, for at least the next two seasons.
Kerr and key veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are each locked in contract-wise for the next two years, while the Warriors may seek a similar length of deal for Klay Thompson in free agency.
But while Kerr's time with the franchise doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon, the 58-year-old has admitted to NBC's Raj Mathai that it will be an amicable separation between the franchise and their greatest ever coach whenever it may be.
"But there's going to come a time and maybe it's in two years when my contract is up. Maybe that's the time when it's time for me to move on and time for the Warriors to seek new blood and new ideas. We'll both know when that time comes. I can tell you one thing: It will be a very amicable parting of the ways, whenever that happens."- Steve Kerr
Kerr did face his fair share of criticism this season as the Warriors failed to make the playoffs for just the third time in his ten-year tenure as head coach. His management of Golden State's younger players has been a significant bone of contention, having come to a head in January when it was reported that third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga had "lost faith" in Kerr.
The pair seemingly patched things up almost immediately and Kuminga quickly developed into one of the team's primary scorers and one of the most improved players in the league. As much as Kerr has been criticized for his management of younger players at times, there was a clear shift this season with the growth of Kuminga, along with the opportunity shown to rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Yet even outside of the Warriors' young players, there's a clear directive that Kerr rightfully deserves to close out this chapter as the leader of the legendary Curry-Green-Thompson trio.