Steve Kerr will have more starting lineup headaches with return of key Warriors' duo
The Golden State Warriors are set to be boosted for Wednesday's meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center, with Andrew Wiggins expected to return to the lineup after missing four games for personal reasons.
ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that Wiggins was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, and while there hasn't been a decision on a potential minutes restriction for the 2022 All-Star, it's expected that he'll retake his place in the starting lineup.
Wiggins will also be joined by rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, with the 21-year-old also returning following a two-game absence due to a knee issue. Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Golden State will have their full rotation for the first time since late November with a completely empty injury report for Wednesday's game.
The returns of Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski will cause more starting lineup headaches for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors
Podziemski and Wiggins had been replaced by veteran Klay Thompson and young wing Moses Moody as starters over the last two games, with the latter having impressed in his four starts since Wiggins' departure from the team.
If the Canadian is to return to the starting five, the question now remains on whether Podziemski is also an automatic inclusion after his two games out? While Moody has assuredly done enough to retain a rotation role, could that extend further to maintaining a starting spot?
The 21-year-old averaged 12 points and four rebounds on 50% shooting from the floor and 40% from three-point range during the four-game road-trip, while his defense was just as notable in averaging 1.3 steals per game.
Moody could foreseeably start alongside Wiggins, though Podziemski's omission from the starting five would place greater playmaking pressure on Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Thompson shouldn't be counted out as a starting option either, yet that appears unlikely given the 34-year-old's healthy production as a reserve.
Kerr's headaches may extend further in working out who will close games, with a plethora of options available to fill one or two spots. Curry, Green and perhaps Jonathan Kuminga would be locked into three positions, but even the latter may still be benched late in games depending on the situation.
Chris Paul has closed on a couple of occasions since his return from injury, while Wiggins, Thompson, Moody, Podziemski and Gary Payton II are all more than viable options for Kerr to turn towards.
The abundance of options may be a positive as it signifies the Warriors' return to almost full availability, yet it certainly does provide issues for Kerr who will have his hands full in trying to pull the right reins at the right time.