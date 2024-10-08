Steve Kerr provides ultimate goal for Warriors forward entering pivotal season
If Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga needed any more inspiration entering a pivotal fourth season in the league, he may have just found it in the form of an ultimate goal set out by head coach Steve Kerr.
While many believe Kuminga is set for stardom following a strong second half of last season, there are still genuine question marks over the 21-year-old's role at the Warriors and whether he'll be a starter come opening night against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23.
The Warriors need Jonathan Kuminga to rise from the rotation congestion
Golden State have a deep roster beyond guaranteed starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, leaving a host of lineup and rotation queries that Kerr is currently facing. The Warriors need one or two players to emerge from the logjam, and that's just what Kerr would like to see from his young forward.
When asked about Kuminga on Monday, Kerr specifically referred to Curry and the 2x MVP's own fourth-year breakout back in 2012-13.
"Took Steph four years and that was after three years of college," Kerr said. "There's nothing guaranteed, it's just you seperate yourself from the group and you make it impossible for the coach to not play you."
Following an injury-interrupted third season that saw him appear in only 26 games, Curry responded in emphatic fashion and truly began the pathway that's led him to where he is today. The then 25-year-old rose his scoring from 14.7 to 22.9 points per game, shooting an absurd 45.3% from three-point range while averaging a career-high 38.2 minutes. Curry would finish 11th in MVP voting that season, as well as eighth in Most Improved Player.
The Warriors were fortunate to sign Curry to a four-year, $44 million extension prior to the 2012-13 season, with his rapid improvement making that one of the most team-friendly deals in NBA history. Kuminga is currently facing his own contract situation, albeit the price could be $100 million more if there's an agreement reached before the October 21 deadline.
With Andrew Wiggins absent due to illness, Kuminga started at small forward for Golden State in Saturday's preseason opener against the L.A Clippers. The former seventh overall pick had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds in 19 minutes during the 91-90 victory.
Can Kuminga make the jump and emerge as the 35-minute per game player that Kerr refers to? It's a question that could make or break the Warriors season, but there's no doubt that trying to replicate Curry's fourth-year emergence should be the ultimate goal for Kuminga right now.