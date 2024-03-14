Steve Kerr's wildly optimistic claim won't deceive Golden State Warriors' fans
After a 109-99 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are again faced with the distinct possibility of missing the playoffs entirely despite some recent good form.
The loss puts the Warriors 3.5 games back from the Mavericks for the Western Conference eight-seed, leaving them with the likely task of having to win two play-in games to make the postseason.
Following a significant stretch of positive form, Golden State have hit another rough period with three losses in their last four games. On top of that, superstar guard Stephen Curry is dealing with an ankle injury that's seen him miss the last three outings.
Despite the disappointment from the last week, head coach Steve Kerr remained upbeat and optimistic about the Warriors' chances during a recent interview on 95.7 The Game following his team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
"I feel really strongly that our team is primed if we can really stay healthy here down the stretch - get Steph back and stay healthy from there - I feel like we can make a really good run. "- Steve Kerr
While it's perfectly understandable that Kerr has to maintain a positive outlook, Warrior fans are knowledgable enough to not buy into what the coach is selling. Golden State are absolutely not primed for a deep playoff run, not yet at least.
That doesn't mean they can't do it, but right now they're not even primed to make the playoffs, let alone make noise once they get there. Yes they've been much better over the last 20 games or so, yet they've left themselves in a position where even one slip-up could cost them.
That may have already occurred. Wednesday's defeat to the Dallas Mavericks was understandable given the absence of Curry and Draymond Green, but go back to last Saturday's loss to the Spurs and the same excuse can't be afforded.
The Warriors are now in a position where they have to rely on the results of others -- even if they beat the Mavericks in their remaining two matchups, that's no guarantee of being able to pass them in the standings. However you want to describe Golden State's current position, it's far from a prime spot in which to attack the postseason.