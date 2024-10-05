Summer trade target already showcases what Warriors are missing out on
The NBA is back! Before the Golden State Warriors begin their preseason action against the L.A Clippers on Saturday, the league tipped off with three games on Friday.
The reigning champion Boston Celtics just got the better of the Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the Utah Jazz comfortably accounted for the NBL's New Zelaland Breakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves proved too good for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lauri Markkanen quickly showcased what the Warriors missed out on
After heavy speculation regarding his future during the offseason, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen didn't miss a step in his first performance of the preseason. The 2023 All-Star had 13 points in just over 15 minutes, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and 1-of-2 from three-point range in the 116-87 victory.
Markkanen once again showcased his versatile offensive skillset, including a highlight lob dunk in transition. The Warriors had been the team most strongly linked to a trade for the Finnish forward in July, but were ultimately unwilling to stump up the heavy price tag set by Danny Ainge and the Jazz front office.
While Markkanen ended up securing his future with a long-term max contract in Utah, the Warriors are left with serious decisions to make on a starting lineup that's devoid of the spacing he would have otherwise provided.
Speaking of front court shooting, former Golden State big man Dario Saric made his debut with the Nuggets in their 107-103 loss to the Celtics. After averaging over 17 minutes with the Warriors last season, the Croatian had five points, three rebounds and an assist in just over 14 minutes against the Celtics.
Saric's time in Denver will be interesting after falling out of Steve Kerr's plans at Golden State toward the end of last season. The Nuggets are expecting big impact from the 30-year-old off the bench, having signed Saric to a two-year, $10.6 million contract in free agency.
Another former Warrior, Donte DiVincenzo, appeared like he'd been at the Minnesota Timberwolves forever after his blockbuster exit from the New York Knicks last week. Just days after the huge trade between the two teams was finalized, DiVincenzo started his Timberwolves career in perfect fashion with 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting (3-of-3 from three-point range) in less than 10 first-quarter minutes.
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch had clearly seen enough from one of his newest players, with DiVincenzo rested over the final three-quarters of a game already missing All-Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Julius Randle.