Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10
By Reed Wallach
The Warriors have won three straight, but still need to improve its play in order to make the postseason, just outside the Play-In heading int Saturday's action.
Golden State welcomes the surging Phoenix Suns, who are finally healthy and have won seven of 10 games. The Suns bolster an elite offense around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, can the Warriors match it with an emerging threat like Jonathan Kuminga.
How should we bet this primetime matchup on National Television? We got you covered with everything you need to know to make a winning bet on Saturday.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Warriors vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Warriors are 8-15-3 agianst the spread (ATS) this season at home
- The Warriors are 12-6-2 ATS this season as an underdog
- The Suns are 22-29-1 ATS this season
- The Warriors have gone OVER in 28 of 29 games this season
Suns vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal - probable
Warriors Injury Report
- N/A
Suns vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 10th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Suns Record: 31-21
- Warriors Record: 24-25
Suns vs. Warriors Key Players to Watch
Suns
Kevin Durant: The former Warriors forward is up to usual high level of play, averaging over 28 points per game with six rebounds and nearly six assists while shooting about 54% from the field and 45% from three.
Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga: Steve Kerr has unleashed the 21-year-old and his promise is starting to show. He is averaging 17 points and five rebounds as a starter while shooting 55% from the field, and in five February games he is averaging nearly 22 points per game.
Suns vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
These are two below average defenses going up against two offenses that have some of the most firepower in the league.
Stephen Curry can breakdown this Suns defense that doesn't have a bi gman that can stay in front of him. I expect the Warriors to spam pick-and-rolls with Curry and Draymond Green -- or even Kuminga -- against the likes of Jusuf Nurkic to get advantageous situations for Curry.
On the other end, though, the Suns should match anything the Warriors have to offer.
The Suns are scoring more than 128 points per 100 possessions when the big three of Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal are on the floor, which as been 415 minutes this season. For reference, the Indiana Pacers have the best offense in the NBA this season, scoring about 121 points per 100 possessions.
Both these teams rely on its offense. Don't be scared off of the high total and take the over on Saturday night.
