Teammate frustration could ignite Warriors' trade for 2022 All-Star
As Kevon Looney's form took a steep decline last season, it became evident that the Golden State Warriors needed a significant upgrade and a long-term solution to the role of starting center.
Trayce Jackson-Davis' impressive rookie season put a reasonable dent in those concerns, but going into next season with a second-year starting center is undoubtedly risky for a team with ambitions of returning to the playoffs.
Early postseason reports would suggest that Jarrett Allen may be obtainable for the Golden State Warriors this offseason
Should the Warriors believe they need another big man option, there hopes may have been ignited on Thursday with reports that Jarrett Allen's future is up in the air following the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round playoff exit.
The 2022 All-Star missed the Cavs final eight playoff games due to a rib injury, with Allen's inability to return causing frustration among teammates and others in the organization according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd.
"Allen’s extended absence, which stretched more than two weeks, caused frustration toward him in at least some corners of the organization with teammates and staff members who felt he could have done more to try and play."- Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Jason Lloyd
Much has been made of the double big combination of Allen and Evan Mobley, and despite the relative success of back-to-back playoff appearances in the last two years, this could be the offseason where Cleveland move on from one half of the duo.
Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 points this season on 63.4% shooting, while adding 10.5 rebounds and over a block per game. The 26-year-old would be a more experienced, more proven alternative to Jackson-Davis, though stumping up the assets and salary to match his $20 million salary may prove a challenging task.
If the Warriors are in the mix for Allen, there will be no shortage of rivals they will need to beat out given the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans have already been floated as interested teams according to Right Down Euclid's Evan Dammarell.