The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
1. Wilt Chamberlain- 30.3
Wilt Chamberlain is the most prolific scorer the league has ever seen, as his single-game scoring record still stands over 62 years later. And it's safe to say the record will likely never be broken.
We haven't really seen anyone legitimately threaten it. Kobe Bryant's 81 points came close but a 19-point differential isn't all that close. Chamberlain did it without shooting any 3-pointers, which made it even more impressive.
But that isn't the only record of his that won't be broken. He also averaged 50.4 points per game in his third season, while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.
Again, without any 3-pointers.
Chamberlain was also an outer-worldly rebounder, averaging at least 21 rebounds in his first 10 seasons. Wilt gets forgotten in the G.O.A.T. conversation, which almost always resorts to LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan.
But who can make the claim of winning MVP as a rookie?
Wilt averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds through his 14 year career and boasted absolutely outrageous numbers with the Warriors. In six seasons with the Dubs, Chamberlain averaged 41.5 points, 25.1 rebounds, three assists, and 50.6 percent from the floor.
He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978, and has been named to the league’s 35th, 50th, and 75th Anniversary teams.