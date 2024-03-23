The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
9. Paul Arizin- 19.8
Paul Arizin was well ahead of his time, as he had a lethal jump shot, which hadn’t yet been introduced at the time. Arizin joined the league in 1950 and flashed star potential instantly, finishing within the top ten in points and rebounds as a rookie (17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds). By his second season with the Warriors, he led the league in scoring in 1952, with 25.4 points.
At the time, only two players had ever surpassed those averages in league history.
In the same year, Arizin also led the league in field goal percentage, shooting 44.8 percent from the field.
Arizin averaged 20 points for nine consecutive seasons, which was a major accomplishment in an era in which players rarely averaged 20 points. Arizin played 10 seasons with the Dubs, winning two scoring titles and making the All-Star team each year.
The Warriors forward made four All-NBA teams, while winning a title with the franchise in 1956.
The Villanova product reached the 10,000 point mark faster than anyone in history, needing only seven seasons to pull off the feat. He would also join Bob Cousy and Dolph Schayes as the only three players to hit the 15,000 point plateau at the time.
All told, Arizin averaged 22.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest, and spent his entire career with the Warriors. Arizin would later be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, in addition to the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.