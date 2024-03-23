The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
8. Baron Davis- 19.8
Baron Davis spent the first six years of his career with the Hornets, who drafted him with the third overall pick in the 1999 Draft. Davis would eventually make his way to the Warriors in 2004-05 via trade, as the Hornets netted Dale Davis and Speedy Claxton in return for the star guard.
The two-time All-Star clashed with then Hornets coach Byron Scott, mainly due to his decision to rehab his bruised Achilles from his home state of California. The Hornets were also looking to shed salary, as Davis was owed $63 million on his deal, which wasn't optimal for a 11-43 ball club.
Davis turned in his best seasons with the Warriors and is most remembered for his tenure in Golden State. Davis and Jason Richardson led the We Believe Warriors to the surprise of the century, as the eighth-seeded Warriors eliminated Dirk Nowitzki's top-ranked Dallas Mavericks team from the playoffs.
This made Golden State the first team to upset a top-ranked seed in a seven-game playoff series. Even more astounding was the fact that the Mavs won 65 games that season, while the Warriors were 42-40.
Davis was sensational during the series, averaging 25 points, which led both teams in scoring. In addition, Davis averaged 6.2 rebounds, a series-best 5.7 assists, while shooting a scorching 45.5 percent from three, 54 percent from the field, and 65 percent true shooting.
Davis played one more season in Golden State before joining the LA Clippers in free agency. All told, Davis averaged 20.1 points, 8.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and two steals in four seasons with the Dubs.