The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
7. Bernard King- 19.9
Bernard King was a reliable scorer, who was great at freeing himself up for a shot. He didn't have the flash and pizazz but he was an absolute bucket.
He started his career with the New Jersey Nets, who made him the seventh pick in the 1977 NBA Draft, using the pick they acquired from the Indiana Pacers just five months earlier. After two seasons of averaging 24.2 points and 21.6 points, he was dealt once more to the Utah Jazz, prior to the start of the 1979-80 season due to substance abuse issues.
King was again traded in the offseason, as he was sent to the Warriors this time around.
King averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a career-best 58.8 percent from the field in his first season, en route to winning Comeback Player of the Year.
In his second year with Golden State, King averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 56.6 percent from the field. For his efforts, King made his first All-Star team and was named to the All-NBA Second Team.
King would ultimately join the New York Knicks via trade, in exchange for a draft pick and Micheal Ray Richardson. From that point, King would play his best basketball, making two All-Star appearances and two All-NBA First-Team selections and solidifying himself as one of the league's premier scorers.
King was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.