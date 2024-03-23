The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
6. Rick Barry- 21.1
Rick Barry was an absolute baller from the day he was drafted by the San Francisco Warriors, as he averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 86.2 percent from the foul line. Barry never topped those rebounding numbers ever again, strangely enough.
After two seasons, Barry got into a contract dispute with the Warriors and joined the Oakland Oaks of the ABA in 1967-68. However, he wasn't able to suit up that season due to an ongoing legal battle between the NBA and ABA.
In 1968-69, he lifted Oakland to an ABA title, averaging 34 points and 9.4 rebounds, while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 88.8 percent from the foul line. Three seasons later, Barry re-joined the NBA and was forced to honor his contract.
The second go-around with the Dubs lasted much longer, as Barry remained in the Bay for six seasons, winning a championship in 1975 and taking home NBA Finals MVP. Barry would later be named to the 50th Anniversary and 75th Anniversary teams, eight All-Star teams, five All-NBA First Teams, and two All-ABA First Teams.
Barry averaged 24.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and two steals through 14 seasons and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987.
Barry was a stellar free-throw shooter and made 90 percent of his free throws in eight consecutive seasons and led the league in free throw percentage in six of his final eight seasons.