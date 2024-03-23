The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
5. Stephen Curry-23.6
Although Stephen Curry is universally regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time, and rightfully so, he's also one of the game's greatest players of all time. Curry has arguably catapulted himself into the top-ten players of all-time.
He's won four championships and two MVPs, in addition to nine All-NBA teams. Curry has changed the way the game is played, as players who once used fastbreaks as opportunities to sport their dunk package began stopping behind the 3-point line and hosting treys.
It's why his former coach, Mark Jackson, said that he ruined the sport.
Speaking of Jackson, Curry really took off after Jackson's ouster, due to a major change made by Steve Kerr. Kerr decided to run the offense through Draymond Green, allowing Curry to put his conditioning to use by coming off screens to create enough separation to get his shot off.
Jackson utilized Curry in more of a on-ball role, employing him as more of a true point guard who was tasked with facilitating. Green made it easier to Curry to focus on getting his shots off, and was the leading assist man in all but one of Curry's championships.
Despite being in his 15th season, Curry has shown no signs of slowing down, as he's averaged 24.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 40.4 percent from deep (on a career-best 12.1 attempts), and 92 percent from the foul line.