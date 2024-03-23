The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
4. JaVale McGee-23.9
For many, JaVale McGee was a low IQ NBA player who oozed with crazy athleticism at the start of his career. McGee started with the Washington Wizards, who drafted him outside of the lottery, and remained in Washington for three and a half seasons.
McGee didn't become a starter until his third season, and posted averages of 10.1 points, eight rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 55 percent from the field. Unfortunately for McGee, the Wizards were one of the worst teams in the league at the time, so he didn't get to taste the postseason early on.
In year four, McGee was dealt to the Denver Nuggets, who deployed him as a reserve rim-protecting big man and gave him a $44 million contract extension in the process. The Nuggets were a significantly more competitive team than Washington, as they held the sixth seed in the Western Conference in McGee's first season with the team.
McGee averaged 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 61.2 percent from the field upon arrival in Denver and held his own in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 8.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks off the bench.
McGee later joined the Dallas Mavericks, in hope of ending his first-round playoff spell, but to no avail, as the Mavs were bounced in six games by the OKC Thunder.
In 2016, McGee landed in Golden State, where he won his first championship, averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds,.9 blocks, and 65.2 percent from the field in year one. Year two was much of the same, as McGee won his second title in the Bay, averaging 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds,.9 blocks, and 62.1 percent from the field.
McGee is still playing at age 36 and has lasted 16 years in the league, while making an estimated $81.6 million in the league.