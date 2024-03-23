The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
3. Neil Johnston- 24.9
In 1951, Neil Johnston tried out for the Warriors and was signed shortly thereafter. Johnston was uber-talented and had an unguardable hook shot from the pivot.
At 6-foot-8, Johnston would go on to become one of the league's most dominant scorers, as he's become one of just seven players in league history to lead the league in scoring in three consecutive seasons, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, James Harden, Kevin Durant, George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob McAdoo, and George Gervin.
Johnston was a six-time All-Star and led the Dubs to a title in 1956. Johnston also led the Warriors in rebounds for five seasons and averaged 19.4 points and 11.3 rebounds throughout his Dubs career. Johnston averaged no fewer than 20 points for five consecutive seasons and had five of the top scoring performances in 1953-54, and dropped 50 points against Syracuse.
Johnston would later become the Warriors' coach, after suffering a career-ending knee injury and went 95-59 and even coached Wilt Chamberlain for the first two years of his legendary career. Johnston was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a player in 1990.