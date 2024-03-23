The 10 Greatest Warriors in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
2. Kevin Durant- 25.8
"I'm Kevin Durant. You know who I am. Y'all know who I am."
KD was right when he told that to the Warriors media after the Dubs' practice. He's well known worldwide, by young fans and older basketball fans.
He's been one of the league's greatest scorers ever and will remain that forever. KD has remained at the top of his game even in his late 30s, much like Stephen Curry and LeBron James, although their respective games aren't similar, in any way, shape, or form.
Durant has career averages of 27.3 points, seven rebounds, 4.4 assists, 50 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from long-range, and 88.4 percent from the foul line through 17 seasons.
Durant spent the first nine years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, nabbing four scoring titles and an MVP, but ultimately couldn't get over the hump, as it pertains to winning a title.
The Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2011-12, but were unable to get past the Miami "Heatles", which were led by a Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.
Durant would never return to the Finals again as a member of the Thunder, but came eerily close in the 2016 playoffs, as they held a 3-1 lead over the Warriors in the Conference Finals, but were unable to seal the deal.
In the offseason, Durant bolted OKC and joined the Warriors, subjecting him to endless ridicule for seemingly making the Dubs unbeatable. Durant spent three years with the Warriors, winning two titles and Finals MVP awards and arguably would've won a third, were it not for injuries to both him and Klay Thompson (and DeMarcus Cousins, to a lesser extent).
As a member of the Warriors, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 blocks, 52.4 percent from the field, 38.4 percent from deep, and 88.3 percent from the foul line.