Thunder big man offers high praise to Draymond Green and former Warriors teammate
The Golden State Warriors have been blessed with two of the games greatest shooters over the past 12 years, with Stephen Curry a 2x MVP and the recently departed Klay Thompson having been selected to five All-Star games.
But the success of Curry and Thompson -- and of the Warriors who have triumphed four times over the past decade -- wouldn't have nearly been the same without the outer layers that perfectly complemented the way Steve Kerr has wanted to play.
Isaiah Hartenstein has listed Draymond Green and Andrew Bogut in his top five passing big men of all-time
No one has complemented Curry and Thompson more than Draymond Green, together forming a dominant trio that gave nightmares for opposing defenses. While Thompson's departure will leave an absence, the Curry-Green connection is expected to last a little while longer.
In a recent interview with Ur.Perspectives, new Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein was asked to outline his top five passing big men of all-time. Green unsurprisingly drew a mention, but less predictable was Andrew Bogut's reference in Hartenstein's list.
"Andrew Bogut when he was when he was with the Golden State Warriors was good, Draymond Green you got to put in there," Hartenstein said while also featuring Nikola Jokic along with Arvydas and Domantas Sabonis in his top five.
Bogut averaged 2.7 assists in Golden State's 2014-15 season, and 2.3 the following year when the franchise won a record 73 games. Yet those numbers don't exactly reflect just how effective the Australian was as a passer, whether it be pinpointing Curry or Thompson on backdoor cuts, or dribble hand-offs where he'd free the sharpshooters up with bone-crunching screens.
Bogut was less effective once he left the Warriors, having dealt with a huge injury toll across his career that included a broken leg just four days into his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. The seven-footer appropriately concluded his career with Golden State, signing with the team for the final period of the 2018-19 season.
Some may think that Bogut didn't live up to the expectations of a first overall pick, but Warrior fans will fondly remember his impact over the first couple of years of the team's dynasty. It's nice that those externally, in this case Hartenstein, also recognize that, while Green's value is still being acknowledged despite misdemeanours and subsequent rivalries he's developed on the court in recent years.