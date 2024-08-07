Trade reports suggest former lottery pick may have played last game for Warriors
While Brandin Podziemski may have drawn most of the headlines when it comes to the Golden State Warriors recently failed trade pursuit of Lauri Markkanen, it's another young player whose future at the franchise looks murkier than ever.
As was the case when first reported weeks ago, The Athletic reiterated on Tuesday that the Warriors offer for Markkanen centered on Moses Moody and a haul of future draft assets. So, with the Jazz and Markkanen expected to recommit to each other, and with Golden State clearly showing faith in Podziemski's present and future, where does it leave Moody as the the third, more under discussed part of this scenario?
The Golden State Warriors willingness to move on from Moses Moody suggests he could still be part of a trade before next season
Moody has often been praised for his maturity and being wise beyond his years, often taking career setbacks in stride and remaining ready whenever called upon by Steve Kerr. But the combination of inconsistent role and ongoing trade speculation amid extension eligibility has to finally take its toll at some point?
How could it not? These reports, assuming they're accurate, are suggesting that your employer doesn't see you as a necessary part of their future. You can argue that's just part and parcel of being an NBA player, but it has to have some impact when the franchise evidently values you far differently to your young teammates.
It's also unfair and unusual for a player to ride the rollercoaster of an inconsistent role and trade rumors for this long. At some point the ride should stop, you get off and then get the opportunity to restart with a team more willing to provide a clearer path towards individual success.
Golden State almost owe Moody that at this stage. They still value him to a degree that they won't throw him away for nothing, but they've also waited far too long where the lack of playing time has now led to limited trade value.
The Athletic's report stated that the Warriors are "expected to explore smaller-scale deals more actively than is typical in August and September." With Moody, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney, Golden State have three players whose combined salary could get them a player making just over $20 million.
Perhaps Moody still holds enough value for the Warriors to get a player of some value later this offseason, potentially opening the window for a win-win-win scenario where the two teams reach their aspirations in the trade, while the 22-year-old gets the opportunity to spread his wings as he deserves.