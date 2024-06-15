Trade stance on former All-Star center may be blessing in disguise for Warriors
It's nearing that time of the offseason, one where teams move to address speculation on certain players. This time 12 months ago new Golden State Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. declared Jordan Poole was a big part of the franchise's future, only to turn around and trade the young guard shortly after.
Now it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are getting on the front-foot to squash speculation, at least until they find a new head coach to replace J.B. Bickerstaff who was fired after the team's second-round playoff defeat to the Boston Celtics.
The Cleveland Cavaliers desire to retain Jarrett Allen could prove a blessing in disguise for the Golden State Warriors
After GM Koby Altman suggested there wouldn't be sweeping changes to the Cleveland roster last month, a new report from Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer this week reiterated that the Cavaliers aren't yet interested in trading Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.
"Despite a wealth of interest in both Garland and Allen on the trade market, Cleveland is not expected to entertain trade offers for any member of its core four at this time, sources said."- Jake Fischer
While the perspective could well change as the offseason progresses, the Cavaliers current stance may prove a blessing in disguise for the Warriors who may otherwise have interest in Allen as an option to fortify their defense.
The 2022 All-Star would be a coveted trade target as NBA insider Marc Stein labelle last month, and yet could also present as false hope for Golden State were he acquired. Is he the type of player to catapult the franchise back towards a deep playoff run? As much as he would undoubtedly help their defense and add much-needed size, the same spacing issues would present themselves offensively with a front court of Allen and Draymond Green.
Then you add in the factor of the 26-year-old earning $20 million a season and the trade package that would be required to obtain him, and the Warriors would be far better off looking elsewhere at a skilled front court player to complement their current roster.
The emergence of rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis has only solidified this standpoint, particularly given the 24-year-old is under control for a further three seasons at an incredibly team-friendly $6.5 million in total.