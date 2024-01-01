Trading for 2x All-Star would still leave major lineup issue for Golden State Warriors
With O.G. Anunoby officially on his way to the New York Knicks, all eyes turn to the Toronto Raptors next domino in two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam. While they won't be alone as a potential suitor for the 29-year-old, the current struggles of the Golden State Warriors could lend itself to a move for the two-way forward.
Just hours after the Anunoby trade was first reported, Siakam poured in 35 points, five rebounds and four assists on 14-of-24 shooting despite the Raptors loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons. It was the kind of performance that signified Siakam's stardom, and his potential as the second piece on the Warriors next to Stephen Curry.
Trading for Pascal Siakam would still leave the Golden State Warriors with one major question mark in their starting lineup
Golden State's need for a consistent secondary scorer alongside Curry would be the primary reason behind making a Siakam trade, not to mention his ability as a versatile defender on the other side of the ball.
Siakam is averaging 21.9 points this season on an efficient 51.2% shooting, while also adding 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Those are great numbers no doubt, but his paltry 26.1% three-point shooting would still leave a major lineup issue for the the Warriors.
Trading for Siakam would all but guarantee that he and Draymond Green would be the starting four and five, unless the latter is moved to the bench upon his return from an indefinte suspension. Regardless, it leaves the question - who would be the Warriors' starting small-forward?
If the Warriors did trade for Siakam, their package may well include Canadian native Andrew Wiggins. Doing so would obviously remove him from the starting small-forward options. The trade may also include Jonathan Kuminga, but even if it doesn't, the lack of perimeter spacing with he, Siakam and Green may prove too difficult to overcome -- Kuminga is shooting 28.9% from three-point range this season.
Do the Warriors continue with their current ploy of starting one of Chris Paul or Brandin Podziemski in such a scenario? That would cause further issues with an already shaky Golden State defense -- starting three guards and no traditional center is a recipe awaiting disaster.
What's the answer? Ironically, the best option on the current roster might be Moses Moody who was a DNP in Saturday's loss to the Mavericks. At least he would bring some element of three-point shooting while not completely compromising the size and defense.
Siakam would fill some of Golden State's issues, but he's unlikely to be the anecdote to all their problems. Given that's the case, is it worth trading valuable assets for someone who can be a free agent in the offseason? Perhaps not.