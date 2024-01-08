Trading Jonathan Kuminga presents far greater risk for Warriors than previous Wiseman/Poole moves
The Golden State Warriors are no strangers to trading their young players over the past 12 months. The franchise moved former number two overall pick James Wiseman at last year's deadline, before sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards come the offseason.
Stuck in mediocrity with an 17-19 record, the Warriors now face another point where they'll have to make a decision on their young players. Most prominent is Jonathan Kuminga, the third-year forward whose talent is beginning to shine despite ongoing conversation regarding his role and playing opportunity.
Trading Jonathan Kuminga would present far greater risk for the Golden State Warriors than previous moves involving James Wiseman and Jordan Poole
Kuminga's relationship with Steve Kerr was a major talking point over the weekend, with speculation surrounding the 21-year-old's future only growing as a result.
Should Golden State wish to acquire a player of significance, they'll need to give up something substantial in return. Despite his inconsistencies, Kuminga still presents as the young player rivals are likely to covet in any trade.
But would the Warriors move Kuminga in a trade for a two-time All-Star like Pascal Siakam? Apparently not according to a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange on Saturday.
"Still, according to multiple sources, the Warriors are loathe to trade Kuminga, who is seen as a potential star who can help them win now and in the future, the rare piece on the roster who can help Golden State both support Steph Curry in the present and transition to a successful post-Curry future, should it ever come. "- Michael Grange
Grange's report has brought mixed responses among fans, with many believing that Kuminga should be sacrificed in order to boost Stephen Curry's chances for a fifth NBA championship.
While that's a more than valid opinion, you can also see why the franchise is in fact 'loathe' to trade the former seventh overall pick. It's not just because he presents as the potential lead to a post-Curry future, but also because his talent makes it far more likely that the Warriors could regret moving him.
By this point last year, everyone knew James Wiseman was never going to live up to the billing of a number two overall pick. Although the franchise hampered the young big man's development, it was highly unlikely that he'd go elsewhere and suddenly be unlocked to the point of stardom. That's ultimately been proven true, with Wiseman nothing more than a backup center right now for the league-worst Detroit Pistons.
Jordan Poole was a little different -- when Golden State traded him in June, many still believed he had star potential. However, he was also entering a four-year, $128 million contract. The chances of him outplaying that deal was slim, and there was a far greater chance that it would turn into one of the worst contracts in the league.
Kuminga has developed into a good NBA player, while still holding untapped potential that stems from Kerr's wavering trust and a deep rotation. If the Warriors move him for anything less than a sure-fire star, there's a chance the franchise regrets it in a manner they never would with Wiseman, nor Poole given his contract.
The same can also be said about Moses Moody. Golden State won't be as nervous trading him as it's highly unlikely he develops into a star elsewhere -- a nice, long-term role player sure, but not the sort of All-Star Kuminga could potentially be.
Given the increased chance of cataclysmic repercussions, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company will spend the next month having long and arduous discussions about who they'd be willing to trade Kuminga for, if at all.