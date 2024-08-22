Tributes pour in for Warriors legend and NBA history-maker Al Attles
Tributes have poured in for Golden State Warriors legend Al Attles after confirmation of his passing on Tuesday aged 87.
A centerpiece of the Warriors organization and a Hall of Fame inductee in 2019, Attles is being remembered for far more than his accomplished basketball career that spanned a number of different roles across more than 60 years.
Current and former Golden State Warriors players have led wide-ranging tributes to Al Attles following his passing
In a statement from the Warriors on Wednesday, fellow franchise legends reflected on Attles significance to the organization, the NBA and to themselves personally. 5x All-Star Chris Mullin labelled Attles a "champion on and off the court," while 1975 Finals MVP Rick Barry said that "he taught me valuable lessons on being a professional that couldn't be learned on the court."
Barry was Golden State's best player on the Attles coached 1975 championship team, with ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones sharing a memorable moment from that Finals series where Attles ran on to the court to defend his star.
ESPN and Andscape's Marc J. Spears called Attles a "stellar human", while current Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took to Instagram with a tribute that included the words, "his DNA is all over this organization."
Mr. Warrior as commonly termed, Attles was originally drafted by the franchise with the 39th pick of the 1960 NBA Draft. He would play 11 seasons with the Warriors, including seven trips to the playoffs highlighted by the 1967 season where the franchise made it to the NBA Finals.
Attles would become an assistant coach in 1968 while still a player, then turned playing-head coach in the 1969-70 season. He would go on to coach for 14 seasons, a dozen of which came following his retirement as a player in 1971. Attles would serve several roles in the front office including General Manager, ultimately spending more than six decades with the Warriors in a feat that is unmatched throughout NBA history.
With his No. 16 jersey hanging in the rafters, Attles is entrenched in the Warriors organization as someone who left an indelible impact and who remains the longest-serving head coach in franchise history.