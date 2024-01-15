Uneventful trade is good news for former Golden State Warriors' center
Trade season officially received a jolt on Sunday, not that it provided many ramifications for the Golden State Warriors or 27 other rival NBA teams.
Two of the bottom-ranked teams in the league completed a deal, with the Detroit Pistons sending Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and two second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.
Former Golden State Warriors’ center James Wiseman could enjoy increased playing time with the departure of Marvin Bagley III
The trade was a non-eventful one for rival teams, except for the fact that Gallinari and Muscala could become available again before the trade deadline on February 8. Failing that, the pair could also become buyout candidates given their each on expiring contracts.
Even so, Gallinari and Muscala are likely to be limited role players at best, rather than difference-making pieces. That’s especially true for the Warriors who remain 12th in the Western Conference at an 18-21 record.
The trade will have an impact at the Wizards and Pistons though, and notably could have an effect on former Warrior center James Wiseman. When the former number two overall pick was traded from Golden State to Detroit nearly 12 months ago, it immediately appeared like a strange fit given the glut of Piston big men.
While injuries allowed Wiseman to enjoy increased playing time upon his arrival in Detroit, the 22-year-old has been more limited having to fight for backup minutes this season. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart have been the preferred big man combination for Monty Williams when healthy, leaving Wiseman and Bagley to battle for playing time off the bench.
Wiseman was out of the rotation for much of the early part of the season, before since taking advantage of injuries to Duren and Stewart. Now his path to minutes looks easier with Bagley out of the mix.
Bagley averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.4 minutes (10 starts) with the Pistons this season, while Wiseman has averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.
Wiseman played in 26 total minutes across two games against his former team, with the Warriors unsurprisingly winning both matchups.
The Warriors don't lose many trades and you can join in on the winning thanks to FanDuel! All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on Warriors vs. Jazz. You'll win $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed! Sign up with FanDuel today.