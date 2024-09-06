New update on Warriors' chances of trading for Ingram makes perfect sense
The chances of a Brandon Ingram trade to the Golden State Warriors was described by Monte Poole of NBC Sports as 'miniscule' on Wednesday, but it seems the franchise is not alone in casting doubt over the value of the 2020 All-Star.
With few stars available on the trade market right now, the New Orleans Pelicans forward is perhaps the hottest name that could be obtained. There should be a plethora of teams interested in someone who can walk into 20-5-5 on a nightly basis right? Well apparently not.
Brandon Ingram's contract situation is scaring away potential trade suitors including the Golden State Warriors
William Guillory of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Ingram didn't show up to a minicamp held by New Orleans Pelicans players last week, only furthering speculation on his future with the 2024-25 season drawing near.
Poole's earlier report suggested there was no consensus among Golden State's brass on the value of an Ingram trade, with the ill-fated deal for Kelly Oubre Jr. in 2020 offering a new-found perspective for the franchise in regard to player evaluations.
There's clear concerns over Ingram's stylistic fit at the Warriors, yet the biggest restriction right now is undoubtedly the 27-year-old's contract situation. Making $36 million on the final year of his deal, Ingram is currently eligible for an extension that could net him over $200 million.
"Based on how this offseason has gone, it’s pretty clear that the rest of the league doesn’t believe Ingram’s value is as high as he thinks it is," Guillory wrote. "He’s one of the most talented forwards in the league, in the prime of his career, and he’s being treated like a guy nobody wants."
The idea that nobody wants Ingram is simple -- teams don't want to be stuck in a situation where they either give him a potentially poisonous contract, or risk losing him for nothing as a free agent. Teams may be able to talk themselves into Ingram if they're giving up minimal assets in a trade, but the Pelicans don't appear to have reached a state where they're eager to give him up on a major discount.
For a team like the Warriors, the combination of on-court fit and contract concerns, along with the trade complexities, makes Ingram far too risky a prospect. Let another franchise take on the challenge or better yet, let the Pelicans ride the waive of uncertainty and hope that it manifests into a tough season for the Western Conference rival.