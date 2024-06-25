Veteran guard weighs in after blockbuster report linking Warriors to 9x All-Star
Speculation is heating up on the potential of the Golden State Warriors making a blockbuster play for LA Clippers' star Paul George, with the nine-time All-Star's future at the forefront of headlines heading into a pivotal week around the league.
George has a $48.8 million player option for next season. After earlier suggestions that the 34-year-old would opt out to become an unrestricted free agent, there's a growing likelihood that he'll opt into his deal and request a trade. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Monday that the Warriors and New York Knicks are potential trade destinations for George.
Patrick Beverley has weighed in on the potential of the Golden State Warriors trading for his former teammate Paul George
The growing speculation has also drawn the attention of veteran guard Patrick Beverley who took to X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that George heading to Golden State "would be so tough."
Beverley himself will be a free agent after playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks this season. The Warriors had interest in the 35-year-old last February before he chose to join the Chicago Bulls, with fans replying to Beverley's tweet suggesting he should also head to the Bay this offseason.
As a team currently above the second tax apron, the Warriors couldn't trade for George until July when the new cap year hits. Such a move would be contingent on Klay Thompson departing in free agency, and would likely see Chris Paul's $30 million contract guaranteed as the main outgoing salary.
Golden State could get George for below-market value if George puts enough pressure on, particularly if he threatens to leave Los Angeles for nothing as a free agent. A proposed trade on Monday would see a three-team deal that sends George to the Warriors, Jerami Grant, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II to the Clippers, and Chris Paul and future draft assets heading to the Trail Blazers.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons also discussed Golden State's interest in George on the most recent episode of his podcast, suggesting they trade Paul, Payton and Jonathan Kuminga to the Clippers in exchange for the 9x All-Star.